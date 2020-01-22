Home

Cynthia Ann Morse


1939 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Morse Obituary
Cynthia Ann (Tefft) Morse, 80, of North Adams died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home.

Cynthia was born on December 13, 1939 in Whitingham, VT to the late Gerald and Marion (Giard) Tefft. She graduated from a One Room School House in Jacksonville, VT. For over 30 years Cynthia was employed as the Administrative Assistant for the North Adams State College/MCLA Athletic Department. She was a member of the Naomi Chapter No. 17 Order of the Eastern Star as well as a member of the First Congregational Church in North Adams.

She is predeceased by her husband George Edward "Sonney" Morse III whom she married on April 9, 2004.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Richard) Shand of Clarksburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessica Lincoln, Allison Shand and Christopher Shand as well as great-granddaughter Takia Tatro. She also leaves her sister Candace "Candy" McCarthy, niece Erin McCarthy and her four children all of NY.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private celebration of Cynthia's life will take place in the spring. Donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to Naomi Chapter Scholarship Fund or to the donor's choice. Donations may be made through the care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
