Cynthia (Cyndi) DelGreco was born on July 19, 1969 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It was no coincidence that she came into this world on such a momentous day, the day of the moon landing, as she has always been larger than life. Cyndi had a deep passion for art, adventure, and the outdoors. Whether creating beauty from a pile of junk, embarking on a midnight kayaking trip, or hiking up and down the Grand Canyon, Cyndi had a bold and unique taste for life that most of us could only dream of.



During her time on this earth, Cyndi has touched a countless number of lives with her kindness, compassion, and generosity. For those of us fortunate enough to have known her, her infectious laugh and illuminating smile could lighten the heaviest of moods.



Sadly, Cyndi has recently left this world, and for those who loved her most, far too soon. She is survived by her loving husband Nick, her two sons Jaime and Dylan, their partners Chrissy and Maddy, her brother O'Neill, her grandson Evan, and her beloved dog Aspen.



Although we know that she is not really gone, and will never be forgotten, her voice, her laugh, her hugs, her positivity, and her incredible passion for life will be greatly missed.



We love you Cyndi, and ask that you watch over us until we meet again. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor on Sunday, August 23. Please contact the family for details.



