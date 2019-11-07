|
Cynthia Loyola Rabidoux Scott Born February 8, 1949 went to heaven November 3, 2019
On Sunday November 3, 2019, Cynthia Loyola (Rabidoux) Scott, a resident of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at the age of 70 at Mount Carmel nursing home in Lenox, MA after a long illness.
Cynthia, or Cindy "as she was most commonly known" was born on February 8, 1949 in North Adams, MA. She was the daughter of the late Robert Rabidoux, and survived by her mother Arlene Rabidoux. She was a 1967 graduate of Saint Joseph's high school in North Adams, MA. Cindy married her childhood sweetheart, Norman D. Scott Jr, on September 23, 1967 and they were together for 56 years. During the last 5 years she treasured their time as "snowbirds" together at their condo in Fla during the winter months. Over the years, she worked in secretarial and administrative positions for businesses in Pittsfield, MA including Sears and Roebucks and Pro Tech Armored Products but ultimately retired from her own independent house cleaning business which she took tremendous pride in. Although everyone who knew her were undoubtedly aware that her greatest passion and joy out of life was taking care of her family and spending time with them. She always told her two grandchildren "I love you all the way to the moon and back". Cindy will always be remembered for her caring heart which will live on forever with those who loved her. She loved butterflies and collecting all things with butterflies.
She is survived by her devoted husband Norman D. Scott Jr of Pittsfield, MA her two loving sons Robert Scott and wife Sheila Scott of Youngsville, NC and Timothy Scott of Pittsfield, MA, and 2 cherished grandchildren Cade Scott of Youngsville NC and Avery Scott of Pittsfield, MA. She was predeceased by her daughter Tammy Jean Scott.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Mount Carmel for all their efforts in making her last couple days as comfortable as possible.
A calling hour for Cynthia Scott will be held from 10am-11am on Monday November 11, 2019 at the Flynn & Dagnoli- Bencivenga Funeral Home 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA, followed by a memorial service at 11am at the funeral home. A noon reception will follow at Mazzeo's Ristorante 1050 South Street in Pittsfield, MA. Private burial will take place in the family plot in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019