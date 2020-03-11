Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Dale A. Bock


1953 - 2020
Dale A. Bock Obituary
Dale Anthony Bock, 67, of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 7, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born to Sally Haddad and Earl Bock in North Adams, MA on February 15, 1953.

Dale graduated from Lenox Memorial High in 1971.

He worked in maintenance at Price Chopper.

In early years, before medical issues, he was fun loving, had a heart of gold and was a gifted artist. As time went on, one thing he lived by was "I did it my way".

Dale is survived by his brothers, Paul (Patricia) of Pittsfield, David (Paula) of Bradenton, FL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and brothers, Robin and Raymond.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Private funeral services will be held, FRIDAY, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at DERY FUENRAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Eleanor Sonsini Shelter in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020
