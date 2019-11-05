|
|
Mrs. Dalia Ann Podavini, 79, of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Postalesio, Italy on December 7, 1939, the daughter of of the late Caesar and Caesarina Delmolino Balardini, she attended schools in Italy and then, in 1958, classes at Pittsfield High School where she learned the English language.
Dalia was a stay at home mother and made sure that her family's needs were met with love and care. She also worked as a seamstress for Berkshire Coat Factory.
Mrs. Podavini loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing. Dalia was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield.
Besides her children, Nancy Griffin, Bruce Podavini, and Brian "Keith" Podavini, Dalia is survived by her siblings, Gina Casino, Rosa Gross, and Luciano Balardini. She also leaves behind her 4 grandchildren, Jonathan Dallmeyer, Elano Dallmeyer, Jennifer Podavini, and Katie Podavini. Dalia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bruno Podavini, whom she married on July 30, 1960, as well her son, Peter Podavini.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Dalia Ann Podavini will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019