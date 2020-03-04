|
Mr. Dana G. Hart, Sr. of Hinsdale, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Manchester, VT, on January 25, 1942, the son of the late Allie Hart Sr. and Annie Bolster Hart, he attended schools in Manchester and earned his GED.
Dana enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960, where he proudly served his country until 1970. He was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a Vietnam War Veteran.
Following the Navy, Dana worked for Firestone Tire, and the A.H. Rice Silk Mill in Pittsfield. Following that, he worked as a dedicated custodian for the Central Berkshire Regional School District, from where he retired. Upon his retirement, Dana worked with the ground maintenance crew at the Wahconah Country Club.
He was an avid bowler and loved being outdoors. It was there he could be found enjoying some of his many pastimes, such as hunting, golfing, or coaching little league and youth archery. He was a longtime member of the former Dalton Rod and Gun Club, the Lenox Sportsman's Club, the Dalton VFW and a former member of the Hinsdale Fire Department.
Dana's six siblings include the late Frank Bolster, Lena Surrell, and Kenneth Hart. He leaves behind siblings Marcella Sheldon, Allie Hart Jr., and Maynard Hart. Dana also leaves behind his three sons, Dana "Punky" Hart Jr. of Shrewsbury, VT., Mark A. Hart of Cramerton, NC, and Brian "Bo" Hart of Pittsfield, MA. Numerous nieces and nephews, and five dear grandchildren; Dana Hart III, Evan Hart, Kyle Hart, Emily Hart, and Austin Hart will all miss him greatly.
The family of Dana would like to thank all who lent a helping hand during this trying time.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no local funeral services for Mr. Dana G. Hart, Sr.. The U.S. Navy will be performing a burial at sea service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dalton VFW or the Hinsdale Volunteer Fireman's Association in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020