Daniel Alan Greengold, 73, died Saturday, August 8, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He had been a resident of nearby Gatlinburg for the past 35 years. He was a native of Pittsfield, son of the late Dr. David Greengold and Henrietta Bass Greengold Garbowit and grandson of the late Philip and Lena Bass.
He attended Pittsfield High School, graduated from the Lenox School for Boys and earned a degree in hotel management from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He served in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War.
During his work in hotel management, he traveled all over the country and worked in both Pittsfield and Williamstown during that career. When he supposedly retired, he ventured into businesses in Gatlinburg with several friends, first at a downtown store called All Sauced Up, then Tom and Earl's Back Alley Grill and Old Dad's General Store.
He loved the Red Sox and, until a few years ago, made an annual pilgrimage to Fenway Park for late-season games. At home, he rarely missed a Red Sox game. One of his other passions was barbecued ribs, which he shared with his late uncle, Milton Bass of Richmond. His smile and hearty laugh showed how much he enjoyed life, even while having health problems in recent years.
He is survived by his wife Susan Cate Greengold, daughters Mary Elizabeth deWaal (Jeroen) of Burbank, Calif., and Kari Lyn Bennett (Jason) of Gatlinburg, son David Kear (Nicole) of New York, his brother, Mark Greengold (Mary) of Pittman Center, Tennessee, and his sister, Debbi Welch (Joseph) of Chicago. He is also survived by grandchildren Samuel deWaal, Giovanni, Valentina and Stella Kear, Jorja and Lilly Bennett; his mother-in-law Dorothy Roberts; his aunts, Ruthie Bass of Richmond and Mary Louise Bass of San Antonio, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Hwy., Sevierville, TN 37862, or the charity of choice
. Graveside services are planned for Saturday, September 12, at Shiloh Cemetery, Pigeon Forge 37863.