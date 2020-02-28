|
Daniel C. Guachione, 77, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday Feb 20, 2020 at St. Francis hospital. Born in (The Junction) Pittsfield, MA to Charles "Chach" and Viola "Mim" Arpante Guachione, he is survived by his three sons Daniel, Santino, and Rico, siblings Roger, Carolyn (Renzi) and Glenn and grandchildren Vanni, Roma, Viola, and Maximo.
Mr. Guachione earned his Civil Engineering degree at Wentworth University in Boston and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1960. He moved to CT with his wife Debra to work as an inspector for the state of Connecticut. He then joined the Army National Guard and worked as a radio control operator. He started Glenn Construction Corporation, which was successful for over thirty years, and became an influential member of the Manchester community. The success of his company allowed him to donate time and resources in many different projects including the Bocce courts at the Manchester Senior Center, the athletic fields at Manchester Community College and the soccer fields at East Catholic High School. His generosity had no limits throughout the town, and he sponsored and coached many different athletic teams including a once dominant Town Softball team named after his company. His generosity and dedication earned him the Pat Mistretta "Man of the Year" award.
He was a brilliant chef that made his own wine from scratch and grew his own spices and vegetables. He was an avid Red Sox fan that shared his season tickets with friends and family. He never said no to anyone that asked and continued to give through UNICO and many other organizations in town.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 29th, 9am-11:30 am at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. A Mass in his honor will be held directly after at 12:30 pm at St. James Church, 896 Main Street, Manchester. There will be a graveside burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Monday, March 2nd at 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Mazzeo's Ristorante. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Daniel Guachione UNICO Scholarship Fund, PO Box 803, Manchester, CT 06045. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020