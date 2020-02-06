|
|
Daniel F. Kelleher of Paxton, MA passed away on January 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Dan was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 5, 1952. He leaves two loving and loyal sons, Curran (Nita) and Sean and granddaughter Kareena.
His career as a Chief Engineer included radio stations in the North East from WGRG in Pittsfield, MA to WPLR in New Haven, CT and many radio stations in between where he applied his vast technical skills.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7th from noon to 1:30pm with prayers following at French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dan's name may be made to a or Emanuel Radio Network, 19 Chatham Street, Worcester, MA 01609; WICN, 50 Portland Street, Worcester MA 01608; 90.5 WICN Public Radio or WIOX 91.3FM, PO Box 100, Roxbury, NY 12404. For full obituary, directions or to convey a condolence visit frenchblasl.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020