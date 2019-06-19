|
|
Daniel Hodgkins who grew up in Lee and lived in Indianapolis suddenly passed away on May 23, 2019. His heart, boundless with love of his community and advocacy for those with health care needs, stopped beating after years of unending concern for those less fortunate. Dan was dedicated to healthy communities and was instrumental in bringing in over $8 million dollars in grants to help make Indianapolis a more healthy, vibrant and livable place. Although Dan was admired for his work in the community, his true love was his family and friends.
The indomitable Daniel Emmett Hodgkins was born on June 3, 1955 in Tucson Arizona. He was the son of Betty Powers Hodgkins of Lee, Massachusetts. He attended schools in Lee and graduated from the University of Arizona with a Master's Degree in Education. In Arizona, Dan met and married the love of his life, Nancy Collins Hodgkins. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Colin and Brandon, daughter Caroline and her husband Joshua Shanas. He is also survived by his mother Betty, brother Michael and Christopher and his sister Janet Burch. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin.
Dan was a connoisseur of all things good, great, delicious and fun. His baking was a dream come true-the best you have ever tasted. Dan loved a nice Sapphire Gin gimlet, fine wine, and loud music. He immensely enjoyed surprising his family and friends with a care package of baked goods; favorites like his cayenne pepper ginger snap cookies. After many family get-togethers and celebrations, it was Dan's laugh and voice that you could hear throughout the room. He honored his family and friends with good times and an incredibly giving spirit.
Dan was recognized with many awards for his work in the community including the Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) National Achievement Award. His work in the community was notable and significant but his legacy was love, laughter, kind words of encouragement and friendship that will never be forgotten.
A celebration of Dan's life will be from 1pm to 4 on Sunday June 23rd at Noble Horizons 17 Cobble Rd. in Salisbury Conn.
Friends are encouraged to donate to a and listen to your favorite music, share a dinner with family and raise a toast to friends here and gone. Hug those close to you as no one is promised tomorrow.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 19, 2019