|
|
Mr. Daniel J. Cormier, 56, of Adams, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 1st, at 11:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will be private for the family at a later date.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Soldier On, 360 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2019