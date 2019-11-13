|
Daniel J. Lecours, 63, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 26, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Stratford Centre, Quebec, Canada on July 27, 1956 a son of Felix R. Lecours and the late Gaetane Bolduc Lecours.
Daniel loved to go fishing with his brother Allain, the two were inseparable. He loved football and hockey. He was always doing something with his hands, whether it be lawn car or just helping others. He loved being in the outdoors.
Mr. Lecours is survived by his son, Nicholas R. Lecours and wife Jennifer of Plainfield, MA; two granddaughters, Kayleigh and Isabella; his father, Felix Lecours of Bennington, VT; two sisters, Jocelyne L. Hescock of Pittsfield and Luce Lecours of Montreal; and his brother, Christian Lecours of Montreal.
He was predeceased by his brother Allain Lecours and his mother.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Berkshire Medical Center who took care of Daniel, and keeping him as comfortable as possible.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Lecours will be held, SATURDAY, November 16, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019