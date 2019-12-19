|
Daniel 1952 - J. 2019 Whittaker Daniel J Whittaker was born on December 16,1952 to the late William and Ruth Whittaker of Great Barrington. The fourth of their six children, he grew up at the heart of a large and loving family. Dan inherited his legendary father's sales skills and began contributing to the family businesses at a young age.
Dan graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School in 1970, where he was the captain of the Varsity Ski Team. He continued competing internationally after graduation and participated in the 1971 Olympic Trials in Austria with the US Ski Team.
After high school Dan stepped further into the family businesses alongside his father and siblings, where he excelled for many years. Eventually he branched out on his own, opening and operating several businesses in Pittsfield before retiring to Florida in 1999.
In his early 20's, Dan met his love, Robin. They married in 1977 and soon after welcomed four beautiful children. Dan's commitment, presence, and generosity as a father were unparalleled.
Six years ago, Dan decided to brave the cold again to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He moved north, to Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where he has treasured his time as a beloved "Poppy" to his three grandchildren.
Dan lived a full and active life. He loved nature and fishing, cars and antiquing, Patriots football, reading, and working out, and most of all, time with his loved ones.
Dan is remembered for his charm and humor, his engagement with life, and his incredible loyalty to his family.
Dan died surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Robin Whittaker, of Scotch Plains, NJ; his four children, Danielle Whittaker-Piazza and husband Richard Piazza of Berkeley Heights, NJ, William Whittaker of Pittsfield, Taylor Whittaker of Weehawken, NJ and Brian Whittaker of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Juliana Piazza, Christian Piazza, and Brayden Whittaker; his siblings William Whittaker III and wife Ellen Whittaker of Great Barrington, Lynne Whittaker of Agawam, Jon Whittaker of Great Barrington, Jane Whittaker and husband Don Torrico of Egremont, Tim Whittaker and Patricia Whittaker of Sheffield, and many nieces and nephews.
Dan will be deeply missed by so many, who will carry his zest for life and spirit of generosity in our hearts forever.
A Graveside Service for Daniel J Whittaker will be held on Sunday December 22 at 11:00 AM at Pelton Brook Cemetery in Great Barrington with Chaplain Dennis Castella officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday December 21 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of sending flowers, we encourage you to send contributions to the Wildlife Conservation Society in honor of Dan's love of nature and wildlife. https://www.wcs.org/. Condolences may be sent through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019