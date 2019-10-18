|
Daniel John Pero, 70, of North Adams died on Sunday October 13, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1949 in Pittsfield, MA a son of the Arthur and Cecelia (Magdalenski) Pero. Calling hours will take place Monday October 21, 2019 from 11AM to 1:45 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial with full military honors will follow in Southview Cemetery at 2 PM. Memorial Donations are suggested in his memory to the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019