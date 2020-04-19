|
Daniel Leroy Blakeney, 81, passed away on April 11, 2020. Born on August 1, 1938 in Great Barrington, MA, he was the son of Sterling Freeland Blakeney and Florence Reed Blakeney. He graduated from the former Searles High School, class of 1956. Daniel served in the Air Force, stationed in Greece and Izmir, Turkey. He attended Bentley College and earned his degree in accounting, later working as a self-employed accountant in Florida and Georgia, at IBM in Boulder CO and Chicago IL, and at GE in Schenectady. Prior to retiring he worked as a Business Manager at car dealerships locally, including Oliver Chevrolet in Chatham NY.
Throughout his life he enjoyed reading, listening to music and watching sports, particularly the Boston Red Sox and the Duke Blue Devils during March Madness. He loved fantasy baseball, playing golf, taking walks and going to the gym. A long-time resident of Pittsfield, he cherished his beautiful balcony view of Onota Lake. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandniece Makayla and grandnephew Evan.
He leaves his sister, Gail Blakeney Ranzoni of Great Barrington, his nieces, their spouses and children, Angela Ranzoni and Will Gayer of Silver Spring, MD, Ginni Ranzoni, Clifford Godfrey and Evan Sheridan of Lanesborough, MA, and Robyn, Mike and Makayla Hoy of Aurora, CO.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To share remembrances with his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020