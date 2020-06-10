Daniel M. Tatro
1930 - 2020
Daniel M. Tatro, 89 of Savoy, MA, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

Born in Clarksburg, MA on July 6, 1930, he was the son of Ernest and Rosella LaPorte Tatro. He was educated in Stamford, VT and was a graduate of Drury High School in North Adams.

He married the former Doris L. Vigneau on September 23, 1956 in Troy, NY.

Mr. Tatro was a general contractor and owned and operated Tatro Contracting. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was the Tree Warden in Cheshire for many years. He also operated the Town of Savoy Landfill for 7 years.

He leaves behind his wife Doris Tatro of Savoy; sons, Daniel Tatro of Savoy, MA and Stephen P. Tatro and wife Martha of Salisbury, MA; and daughters, Cindy Lou Roberts and husband Allan of Plainfield, and Nadine R. Sadlowski and husband Robert of Lanesboro. 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy M. Tatro and five brothers, Everett, Joseph, Leonard, Ralph and Norman Tatro.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Savoy Fire Department in care of DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, PO BOX 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
