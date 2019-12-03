|
Daniel Read Sullivan, 83, died Thursday, November 28th at his home in Lee.
He was born on August 25, 1936, in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Thomas and Martha Read Sullivan. He attended both Pittsfield and Lenox Schools and graduated from Lenox High School in 1954.
Dan entered the Army along with his brother, Dave, and served two years stationed in Korea. After the service, he worked at the former Clark Aiken Co in Lee and then opened Barrett Oil Company distributing Quaker State Products. In the 1970s, along with his family, he renovated the train station on Railroad St in Lee. Here they ran several businesses, including Iron Horse real estate, antique restoration, and Sullivan Station restaurant. From 1987 to present, he and his wife, Susan, owned the Pumpkin Patch quilt shop on Center St and now Main St in Lee.
He loved sports - especially golfing, fishing and the Red Sox. He was a former member of Greenock Country Club, Wyantenuck Country Club, Alford Brook Club and Tri Town Rotary.
Dan leaves his wife, Susan Fraser Sullivan, whom he married in May of 1987; four sons: James Sullivan of Ft. Myers, FL, Kevin Sullivan and his wife Carrie of Hinsdale, MA, Allan Sullivan of Lee and Daniel Shane Sullivan of Lee; one daughter: Martha Gervasi and her husband Michael of Wellesley, MA; six grandchildren: Brandon, Darcey, John, Maggie, Sarah and Mallory; one great grandson: Hunter. He also leaves many in-laws, nieces, nephews and great friends whom he cherished.
He was pre-deceased by his brothers; Bob, Tom, and Dave.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Life on Saturday, December 7th at the Greenock Country Club in Lee from Noon until 3 pm. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Lee Library in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019