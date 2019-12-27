Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Daniel Theodore Delisle


1961 - 2019
Daniel Theodore Delisle Obituary
Daniel Theodore Delisle, 58 of North Adams, MA died Sunday December 22, 2019 in North Adams.

He was born in Springfield, MA on November 1, 1961 son of the late James A. and Theodora D. (Rotolo) Delisle. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1979.

He was last employed by Davey Tree Service. Daniel was a talented musician and played the bass in several area bands. He served as a Little League coach and also coached youth basketball.

Survivors include one daughter- Kara Lynn Delisle of North Adams; and two sons- Michael Rory Delisle and Colton Robert Delisle, both of North Adams. He also leaves three grandchildren- Miaah Southard, Aurora Delisle, and Orion Delisle; a sister, Elizabeth Malloy and a brother, Michael Murphy; his friend, Michelle Hillard; his former wife, Debra Delisle; his former mother in law, Shirley Booth and nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Daniel Delisle will be private. There are no calling hours. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019
