Daniel W. Brooks
1965 - 2020
Daniel W. Brooks, 55, of North Adams, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, North Adams. Burial to follow in Clarksburg Cemetery. Calling hours at PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM. Social distancing and face masks will be required at all locations. Memorial donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104. For complete obituary, or to leave a message, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2020.
