Danielle L. Condron, age 47, of 565 Lanesboro Rd. Cheshire, died Saturday. She was born in Cheshire, the daughter of Dennis E. and Virginia C. Tinney Condron. Educated in the local schools, she graduated from Hoosac Valley High School in 1991. Continuing her education, she attended Mildred Elley here in Pittsfield. Danielle was a valued employee at Guido's Fresh Market in Pittsfield at the time of her death.Known for her outgoing personality, she enjoyed the outdoors and especially her family home. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Brielle Rose Condron, at home, and her brother, Raymond A. Condron of Cheshire.A Celebration of Danielle's Life will take place next Spring at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cheshire Food Pantry in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME.