Dante Samuel Zaccari, born July 21, 1926, a beloved son, husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed peacefully on November 25, 2019. He was born and lived his entire life in Pittsfield.
Dante was a decorated war hero, having served in the Navy during World War II. During his service, he received numerous awards and commendations for his bravery and valor, including the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Area Medal, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon for his service.
Dante was just two days short of celebrating his 72nd wedding anniversary, when on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1947, at Holy Family Church he married the love of his life, Anne Sadlowski. Dante spent his entire life in Pittsfield, which was an ideal location for him to pursue his varied passions, including hunting, fishing, and golfing. Over the years he worked at and managed the body shop for Seyffer Ford and later was an insurance adjuster for The Travelers Insurance Company from which he retired. In retirement, Dante and Anne were "snowbirds" splitting their time between Myrtle Beach, SC, and Pittsfield, MA. Dante was an active member of the community, volunteering at Wild Acres, Mt. Carmel Church, Taconic Vo-Technical School, and most recently was an active member of the Father Contino Post 75 Italian-American War Veterans. Dante was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and St. Joseph's Church.
Dante is survived by his loving wife, Anne (Sadlowski) Zaccari, his daughters Christine Frenier of Pittsfield, and Karen (Joseph) Hassett of Audubon, PA. Four grandchildren, Jamie Frenier of Tucson, AZ, Bryan (Elizabeth) Hassett of Havertown, PA, Meredith Hassett of San Francisco, CA, Cole Hassett of Audubon, PA, and three great-grandchildren, Sydney Frenier, Hayley and Graham Hassett, his sister, Rosalie Russell, sisters-in-law, Sophie (Zawistowski) Zaccari, Beatrice (Mele) Zaccari, brother-in-law, Charles Zawistowski, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice: Services will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. Officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling Hours at the funeral home will be Monday, December 2, from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SOLDIER ON in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 30, 2019