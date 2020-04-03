Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Gertrude White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Gertrude White Obituary
Darlene Gertrude White, 66, passed away this Tuesday of natural causes. Darlene was born and raised in Pittsfield, MA and loved the Berkshires. She was a Smith College graduate and enjoyed her job as Community Programs Manager for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Darlene was a passionate reader, gifted writer and excellent storyteller. Some of her work can be found in The Berkshire Eagle archives online. She is survived by her three sons, her granddaughter, and four siblings.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -