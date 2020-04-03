|
|
Darlene Gertrude White, 66, passed away this Tuesday of natural causes. Darlene was born and raised in Pittsfield, MA and loved the Berkshires. She was a Smith College graduate and enjoyed her job as Community Programs Manager for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Darlene was a passionate reader, gifted writer and excellent storyteller. Some of her work can be found in The Berkshire Eagle archives online. She is survived by her three sons, her granddaughter, and four siblings.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2020