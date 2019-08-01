|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Darryl James Harrington, 61, of Pompano Beach, Florida, on the evening of Friday, July 12th, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with Stage 4 Non- Small Cell Lung Cancer. He passed exactly where he wanted to be, at his beloved's home, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Darryl's legacy is a melody of his many gifts. He lived a life of passion fueled by his devotion to his friends, loved ones, customers, sports and music, leaving behind a web of countless memories shared.
Darryl was a weaver of close relationships and cloth, turning the simplicity of a t-shirt into a treasured token of times shared together with family and community. He was captain of his own ship and marched to the beat of his own drum. In his life he found peace and fellowship on and off the ball fields and hockey rinks.
Darryl was born on January 30th, 1958 in Pittsfield, MA. He played baseball and ice hockey his entire youth with the Pittsfield West Little League, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth League, the Taconic High School baseball team, the Pittsfield Boys Club and the Taconic Braves for which he captained his senior year. He graduated from Taconic High School in 1975 and worked at Fitches Garage and the City of Pittsfield Bus Garage.
It was in the early 80's that Darryl moved to the sunshine state and made Pompano Beach, Florida his home. He founded Sports Plus, a t-shirt and embroidery company, that serviced not only South Florida but the entire country. Sports Plus sponsored many softball teams. Darryl was a strong competitor and athlete who just wanted to make friends, have a good time and bring people together. With this approach he was able to bring out the best in people and led his teams to many national championships. He also played hockey in an adult league in Florida.
Everywhere he went he knew people and knew people well. He was everyone's best friend. This characteristic is extremely rare and he was an extremely rare man. He had the capacity to weave people together and create lifetime friends not just for himself but for everyone around him. His friends were your friends. He was always there to lend an ear or a hand or some money whether you were a new friend, an old friend or a stranger. He was selfless in his devotion to helping people.
Darryl was a loving and devoted partner, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He will be dearly missed. Darryl leaves behind his beloved, Carrie Fisher of Boca Raton, FL, his son, Daniel Ek of Bonita Springs, FL, his brother Mike (Sandy) of Pittsfield, MA, his niece Jessica Scago (Frank) and their son Trey, nephew Jason (Shayla)of Lenox, nephew Daniel and his companion Latonya, brother Dan (Lorie) of Dalton, MA, his niece Paige and nephew Tylor and brother Dale of Arizona.
Darryl, we will always carry you in our hearts.
There will be a Benefit and Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Tavern at the "A" from 1:00 - 5:00pm 303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019