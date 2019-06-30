|
David Hynes, 89, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the Springside Nursing Center in Pittsfield, MA.
David was born in Agawam, MA. He attended the Stockbridge School of Agriculture before entering the Air Force where he was a radio mechanic in Germany. He graduated from UMass and received his master's degree in Electrical Engineering from RPI. He worked many years for Sprague Electric designing electronic circuitry and installing computers throughout the country.
David is survived by his four children, Douglas, Arnold, Aldon and Abigail (O'Connor). He was also the grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of four. He is also survived by his brother Robert, sister in law Marjorie and his longtime companion Charlotte Rounds.
SERVICES: A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at a later date. Donations in David's memory may be made to: Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, in care of DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 30, 2019