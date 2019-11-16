Home

David Anthony LaValley, 65 of North Adams, MA died Saturday November 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in North Adams, MA on October 1, 1954 son of the late Leo and Martha (Belouin) LaValley. He attended McCann Technical High School. David was last employed by WalMart in North Adams. Before that, he worked at Sprague Electric Co where he was vice-president of the union. David enjoyed camping and was an animal lover. He was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan.

Survivors include one sister- Kimberly LaValley of North Adams and four brothers including Peter LaValley, Michael LaValley, Richard LaValley, and Shaun LaValley, all of North Adams and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister and two brothers including Mary Beth LaValley, Stephen and Lawrence LaValley.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for David LaValley will be Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday morning from 8-10 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 16, 2019
