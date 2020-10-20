Mr. David A. Reynolds, 95, of Rossiter Road in Richmond, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Westfield, MA, on December 1, 1924, the son of the late Arthur L. and Ruth Sherrill Reynolds, he was educated in the Richmond Public School System and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942.
Following graduation, he proudly served in the Fourth Division of the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Corridor-more specifically, the islands of Roi-Namur, Saipan, and Tinian. Dave was wounded in the battle of Iwo Jima and was the last surviving veteran of Iwo Jima in Berkshire County. He was awarded a purple heart for his valor during his service.
Dave was employed at General Electric for years, and then later worked for the Jones Division of the Beloit Corporation in Dalton, MA, from where he retired after more than 30 years of service as a general foreman.
Dave was an avid fisherman and lover of nature. He was especially involved, for many years, in trying to bring the Eastern Bluebirds back to this area.
Always an active participant in his community, Dave was a member of many clubs and associations. He belonged to the Wisdom Lodge Order of Masons for over sixty years, as well as the American Legion Post 254, the Marine Corps League, Fourth Marine Division Association, and the New England Air Museum, of which he was both a member and volunteer. Additionally, Dave was the former president of the Richmond Sportsman's Club.
David was predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, the former Lois Henry, whom he married in 1947. Lois passed away in 2018. He is survived by his son, Bruce D. Reynolds of Canaan, NY, and his daughter, Beth L. Reynolds, of West Springfield, MA. He leaves behind his granddaughter, Jennifer Reynolds-Sitzer of Chatham, NY, his sisters, Nancy Benedict and Linda Davis, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, David was predeceased by his siblings, Carlton "Bud" Reynolds and Judith Hoermann.
Funeral Notice:
Following cremation, a graveside service with full military honors for Mr. David A. Reynolds will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Center Cemetery, Rt 41, in Richmond MA, 01254. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society or the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department, in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.