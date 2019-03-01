|
David B. Manzolini, 73, of Sparta, TN was killed in an auto accident on November 25, 2018, in Dunlap, TN. A Pittsfield native, retired Captain of the USAF and Vietnam veteran, born March 1, 1945, the son of the late Bernard D. and Eunice C. Roscoe Manzolini.
David was a 1962 PHS graduate and a 1967 High Honor graduate of Lowell Technical Institute (ROTC) as an Air Force 2nd Lieutenant with a BS in Physics.
From 1967-71 he was stationed at Griffiss AFB in Rome, NY as a physicist and project officer in the Rome Air Development Center Intelligence & Reconnaissance Division where he designed and devloped the "Compass Eagle Acquisition System", a hybrid airborne night reconnaissance system with laser scanning and infrared detection designed for use in Southeast Asia. Lieutenant Manzolini was assigned to Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Vietnam in 1968 where the System he developed significantly advanced Air Force reconnaissance with its superior infrared capability.
Captain Manzolini retired from the AF July 1971 and continued as a civilian employee at the Rome Air Development Center's Air Force Systems Commands at Griffiss AFB.
On October 26, 1971, David was awarded the 1970 Harold Brown Award given in recognition of an individual's significant achievement in research and development that led to a substantial improvement in the operational effectiveness of the Air Force. The award was presented to David at the Pentagon by Secretary of the AF Robert C. Seamans, Jr., AF Chief of Staff General John D. Ryan, and former Secretary of the AF Harold Brown, after whom the award is named.
David's passion for inventing led to a U.S. Patent in 1989 for his Dynamoneter engine performance analyzer system for his business Depac Corp/Depac Dyno Systems.
David's enjoyment was in the fast lane on a race track-whether in his Sprint Car, Mine Indy car or Formula Super Vee, at Pocono Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Milwaukee Mile, Watkins Glen, Micheline Raceway Road Atlanta, Michigan International Speedway, Williams Grove (PA), or Lebanon Valley Speedway. One of David's memorable moments was meeting Paul Newman after a race incident at Lime Rock, CT.
For quiet downtime David enjoyed piloting his 1947 twin engine Beach Baron plane and his collection of guns.
David is survived by his sisters, Helen V. Horton and Mary A. Manzolini, both of Berkshire, MA; a nephew Matthew D. (Traci Bennett) Horton, a niece Karen L. Horton (Jennifer Linscott), and several cousins.
David lived his life his way because to him there was no other way.
Burial will be private in the family plot in Southview Cemetary, North Adams, MA at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019