It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Blazick at his winter home in Dunedin, Florida on June 25 at the age of 78 after a brief but courageous battle against a brain tumor. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born in upstate New York and graduated from Groton Central High School along with his future wife, Joan Ryan, who he met on their first day of kindergarten. After high school, he was admitted to the General Electric Apprentice Program though Utica College and after years of hard work and many night schools semesters, gained training as an electrical engineer. He worked at the Kennedy Space Center during the Apollo program, and years later, only when pressed, would he discuss his role in putting a man on the moon. He later worked as a consultant at NASA's Mississippi Test Facility while living in Pass Christian, Mississippi where he has lifelong friends to this day. He ultimately worked for General Electric, Lockheed Martin and Computer Science Corporation in Berkshire County.
Dave was actively involved in his children's various athletic and educational ventures. He was a mainstay in the local coaching and umpiring leagues, coaching both his children and future MLB players alike. Even when not in the dugout, he was often seen on the sidelines of almost every St. Joe game along with his very dear friend Peter Morrissey. He was a communicant of St. Agnes Parish, where he served many years as a Eucharistic minister. He was an active resident and past member of the Board of Directors of Dunedin Palms, their Florida community. He enjoyed reading nonfiction, golf, cooking for his family and friends, and doing word puzzles.
Dave is survived by his wife, Joan Ryan Blazick, of Dalton MA and Dunedin FL; children Janet Austin and her husband Jack of Lake Orion, MI; son Jeffrey Blazick of Dalton, MA; son Brian Blazick of Methuen, MA and daughter Beth Blazick and her husband David Wedick of Portland, ME. Dad was especially pleased to accompany Beth down the aisle only a few weeks before his passing. He is also dearly missed by his grandchildren Caitlin Petrinec and her husband Nick, Jennifer Austin and her partner Ian Ross, Emma Blazick, Max Blazick and his step grandchildren Violet and Stella Wedick. His family promises to make sure his great grandchildren Mollie, Claire and any more to come will know what a gentle, funny, smart, loving, amazing Poppy he was to his family. He is also survived by his sister Rosemary Schmidt of Ithaca, NY and his brother Joe VanDuzer of Dallas, TX as well as many dear friends who have become like family over the years.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, Dalton, MA on August 17, 2019 at 1:00. A celebration of this great life will immediately follow at The Stationary Factory on Flansburg Avenue, and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers we request you hug someone close you, pat a dog to or say a kind word to a stranger.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019