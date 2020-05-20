David C. Foley passed away peacefully at his home on May 12, 2020. Dave was born on January 19, 1957 in Pittsfield to George L. and Regina L. (Curtis) Foley. Dave was educated in Pittsfield schools graduating in 1976 from the Taconic High metal fabrication program. He worked as a welder for a variety of local companies throughout Berkshire County over the years.
David married the love of his life, Lisa J. (Kimball) Foley at their home in Pittsfield on Feb. 14, 1998. Lisa predeceased him in 2003. He leaves behind a brother Michael L. (Laurie) Foley of Pittsfield and a sister Kathleen F. (Win) Bach of Ashland Ma. Dave also leaves five nephews, Kristopher and Matthew Foley and Peter, Michael and Nathan Bach.
Dave enjoyed tinkering with small engines and could often be found in his garage working on his latest project or repairing something for his many friends. Before his illness Dave enjoyed a full social life with his many friends that were part of the "Lach's Crew". He was also a friend and helper to his many neighbors who all knew him as "Neighbor Dave". He will be missed by many.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Dave's family would like to thank his neighbor Kristi Marchetto and longtime friends Jim and Gina Barrett for their kindness and support during his illness. In the spirit that Dave would appreciate a fun-filled party will be held to celebrate his life when allowed. Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice Care of the Berkshires in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit wwwflynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.