David C. Howe, 86, of Stamford, VT, died Wednesday morning at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT, where he had been a resident for several months. He was born in Greene, Maine, the son of Louis and Mary (Clark) Howe.

Mr. Howe proudly served in the Navy from 1953 to 1957. He received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine in Orono and a Masters from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He worked in engineering management at Sprague Electric, Jard, and Aerovox.

He was involved in many service activities, including serving as a Stamford Volunteer Firefighter, a town assessor and lister, a Stamford Community Church trustee, and a North Adams Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. He enjoyed an active retirement including biking, traveling, and working on home improvement projects.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Thompson) Howe, his children Jean, John, and Jim (Cathy) Howe, and five grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for David Howe will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 10:30AM at the Millard Cemetery in Stamford, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stamford Volunteer Fire Department care of the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA, 01247.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
