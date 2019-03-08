|
Mr. David C. "Mickey" Hyndman, 90, of Adams, died Wednesday afternoon, March 6, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, at 2:00 PM in St. John's Episcopal Church, 35 Park St. Williamstown. The Rev. Nathaniel S. Anderson, Rector, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be held later in the spring. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. For the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019