David C. Bowers, 94, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 24th. David was a graduate of Lee High School and was then drafted into the United States Armed forces during World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service to our country. After the war, David received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Syracuse University and went on to receive his Master of Science degree from Springfield College. He then taught physical education at Wahconah High School for 34 years, where he also coached baseball and basketball.
David was also an extremely talented athlete. He was on the Sons of Italy baseball team that played in the semi-pro nationals in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. He also pitched for Syracuse University and was scouted to be a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system. David played basketball for Lee's first state championship team in the school's history, and also umpired baseball games and refereed many football and basketball games. He also loved golfing, gardening, fishing, and hunting, and was a devoted member of both the VFW and St. Mary's Church for many years.
Beyond his many accomplishments, David will be most remembered by his smile, his kindness towards others, and his love for his family.
David leaves his three children: David (Lisa) Bowers, Susan Clayson, and Robert Bowers, as well as seven grandchildren, Sara, Madeline, Steven, Hayley, and Jordan Bowers of Lee, Becki (Evan) Collins of Lenox, and Lindsay Clayson of Watertown. He also leaves four great grandchildren, Damenacoe Conway, Bella Kearin, and Mila and Catalina Collins, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his sister-in-law, Norma (Stanley) Babinski of Lee.
He was predeceased by his parents, David B. Bowers and Helen Orienti Bowers, his brother, Paul B. Bowers, and his wife of 69 years, Mary Porrini Bowers.
David's family would like to thank the staff at Lee Healthcare, especially Denise Walker, Sherry Mead, and Challis Adams.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service for David will be held on Monday morning, April 1, at 10:00 at St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's cemetery. There will be a celebration of David's life for family and friends at Greenock Country Club following the burial services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lee High Baseball Booster Club, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019