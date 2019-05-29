Home

Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
David Charles Murach, 75, formerly of Adams passed away in Wichita, Kansas on May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carrie Murach. Survivors include: his wife, Mary of 52 years; daughters Annie Murach and Elizabeth Murach both of Wichita; his sisters, Frances Hepperle, Coxsackie NY., and Karen Murach of Adams. In addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews and his Godmother, Helene Frydel who just celebrated her 100th birthday. He was extremely fond of all his pets that he rescued.

David was born in Adams on February 27, 1944 and graduated from Adams Memorial HS in 1962. Then went on to Concordia College, Nebraska and graduated with a BS in 1971. David served in the USAF from 1962-1966. He then served in the US Army Reserve for 8 years. His life career was dedicated in serving veterans in various positions in Kansas, Texas, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Downing & Lahey West Mortuary, 10515 West Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209 are in charge of services. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Ascension Lutheran Church in Wichita, Kansas. Memorial established in the Passageways, LTD (Homeless Shelter for Veterans)., 6841 West Shade Lane, #202., Wichita, Kansas 67212 and the United Way of the Plains for the Homeless Pets Fund, 245 North Water Street, Wichita, Kansas, 67202.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2019
