|
|
David E. Hoisington, 60, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at his home on September 16, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on December 29, 1958, the son of Helen M. Hoisington Annis, he attended Pittsfield High School. He was a United States Army Veteran.
Mr. Hoisington was a factory worker at various injection mold companies in and around Berkshire County, including Becton Dickinson Company in Canaan, CT.
He enjoyed playing cards and pool and spending time with his kitten, Baby. He was a quick witted and people person and loved riding motorcycles.
David is survived by his mother, Helen M. Annis of Pittsfield; his daughter, Jamie Lynn Hoisington of Pittsfield; brother, Ronald W. Hoisington and wife Arlene of Pittsfield; sisters, Valerie Jean Hoisington of Springfield, Nancy H. Babcock and husband George of Lanesboro, Susan M. Martin and husband Rickie of North Adams, Ann M. Hoisington of Pittsfield and Kelly L. Elger of Pittsfield; and several grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019