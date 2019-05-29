|
David F. Bowman, 99, of Lenox, died May 24 at Kimball Farms Lifecare. The cause was dementia.
Born in Erie, PA., son of the late Ernest L. and Gertrude Bowman, he had retired from RCA in 1983 after 21 years with the company. He was the husband of the late Ruth R. Bowman, who died in 1999. They were married for 54 years.
He graduated in 1942 from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and began his career at the Hazeltine Corp. on Long Island, NY. He later worked at Airborne Instruments Laboratory, Developmental Engineering Corp. and ITE Circuit Breaker Co. before joining RCA in 1962.
Mr. Bowman held more than 30 patents and during his career worked on antennas, microwave devices and radar. Some of that work was part of the Apollo lunar exploration program and the U.S. Navy's Aegis defense system. He was a member of Sigma Xi, Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu honor societies.
His interests included classical music, reading, birds and nature. He had been a monitor for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. For many years he was active in the Methodist Church and remained a member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown until his death.
He is survived by a son, Bruce Bowman of Philadelphia, PA.; a daughter, Christina Tsuchida of Tokyo, Japan; a granddaughter, Amanda Bowman of San Francisco; a grandson, Mark Tsuchida of Mountain View, CA.; a great-granddaughter Connolly Cassin of Haddonfield, NJ, and many nieces and nephews.
Before he moved to Lenox in 2002, Mr. Bowman had lived in Williamstown for 19 years. He had also lived in Moorestown, NJ, and Strafford, PA, before his retirement.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2019