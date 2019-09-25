|
|
David Francis Doyle, 84, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield on February 28, 1935 to Richard and Marjorie Sigsworth Doyle. David attended Pittsfield Schools. He went on to join the US Marine Corps and served in the Korean War.
He married the former Elaine A. Olsen in 1957.
Mr. Doyle worked as a truck driver, having worked for Castine Inc for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 72.
He attended Christian Assembly Church and enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat, going to picnics, hunting and snowmobiling.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Doyle of Pittsfield; sons, David H. Doyle and wife Mary of Stephentown, NY and Edward F. Doyle of Pittsfield; daughters, Donna M. Vranas and husband Nicholos of Pittsfield and Deborah J. Demastrie and husband Christopher of Pittsfield; two grandsons, and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Demastrie and a son, Mark Doyle, who died in infancy. He was the last of his brothers and sisters.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Doyle will be held FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Christian Assembly Church in Pittsfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, September 26, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019