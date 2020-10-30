1/1
David F. Robb Jr.
1947 - 2020
David Fairweather Robb, Jr., 72, of Cummington, MA, passed away October 27, 2020 at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

He was born on December 5, 1947 in Lawrence, MA to the late, David F. and Ruth S. Wright Robb.

David was a graduate of the former Williamsburg High School in Williamsburg, MA where he served as President of the Class of 1965. He married the former Barbara M. Davis on May 11, 1968 at the Village Congregational Church in Cummington. He later graduated from UMASS-Amherst where he received his bachelor's degree in forestry.

A United States Marine Corps veteran, he managed the state forests of the northern Berkshires as a forester for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dave served the Town of Cummington as a police officer, EMT, and fire fighter. He also was the coach of the town's PeeWee baseball team for many years. Dave was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys and he was an ardent supporter of the Wahconah Warriors. He liked to spend his spare time at the beach, working on his property, bird-watching, and taking day trips with his wife Barbara. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his wife Barbara, he leaves behind his two sons, Dana C. Robb and wife Heather of Hinsdale and Aaron M. Robb and wife Lynn of Dalton; five grandchildren, Hayden, Lily, Colby, Belle, and Zander Robb, as well as his sister, Diane LaFleur of Worthington. He was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Carnevale.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held MONDAY, November 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA. Funeral services will be held WEDNESDAY, November 4, 2020 at 11:00am at the Village Church on Main Street in Cummington, MA. Due to Covid restrictions, seating at the funeral will be limited. Burial will follow at Dawes Cemetery in Cummington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the BCARC Down Syndrome Family Group and Berkshire Totes for Tots in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Village Church
NOV
4
Burial
Dawes Cemetery
October 29, 2020
Dear Barb, Aaron, Dana and grandkids. I am so sorry for your loss. David was a true friend to all that he met. Barbie I still remember dancing in your mom and dad's living room and our moms kept peeking in to make sure we were not dancing too close to our respective friends. Oh my friend I am so sorry and feel your pain.
Barbara Camp
Friend
October 29, 2020
Dear Barbara...so very sorry to see this, yet so happy that I was able to chat with you and Dave at Big Y last year. Such a sweet man...you two were meant for each other...my heartfelt sympathies...big hugs!
Judy Cernak
Friend
October 29, 2020
Oh Barb I am sooooo sorry to see this. Such a good person, my thoughts are with you and your family. Jenny (Streeter) Pelissier
Jenny Pelissier
Friend
October 29, 2020
Barb, Aaron, Dana and family,
My deepest condolences on Dave’s passing! He was a wonderful gentleman! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this most difficult time!
Linda Haines
Friend
