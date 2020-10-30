David Fairweather Robb, Jr., 72, of Cummington, MA, passed away October 27, 2020 at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.



He was born on December 5, 1947 in Lawrence, MA to the late, David F. and Ruth S. Wright Robb.



David was a graduate of the former Williamsburg High School in Williamsburg, MA where he served as President of the Class of 1965. He married the former Barbara M. Davis on May 11, 1968 at the Village Congregational Church in Cummington. He later graduated from UMASS-Amherst where he received his bachelor's degree in forestry.



A United States Marine Corps veteran, he managed the state forests of the northern Berkshires as a forester for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dave served the Town of Cummington as a police officer, EMT, and fire fighter. He also was the coach of the town's PeeWee baseball team for many years. Dave was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys and he was an ardent supporter of the Wahconah Warriors. He liked to spend his spare time at the beach, working on his property, bird-watching, and taking day trips with his wife Barbara. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Besides his wife Barbara, he leaves behind his two sons, Dana C. Robb and wife Heather of Hinsdale and Aaron M. Robb and wife Lynn of Dalton; five grandchildren, Hayden, Lily, Colby, Belle, and Zander Robb, as well as his sister, Diane LaFleur of Worthington. He was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Carnevale.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held MONDAY, November 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA. Funeral services will be held WEDNESDAY, November 4, 2020 at 11:00am at the Village Church on Main Street in Cummington, MA. Due to Covid restrictions, seating at the funeral will be limited. Burial will follow at Dawes Cemetery in Cummington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the BCARC Down Syndrome Family Group and Berkshire Totes for Tots in care of the funeral home.



