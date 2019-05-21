|
Lenox -
David G. Germain, 81, of Lenox died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness with his loving family by his side.
Born on February 21, 1938 in East Schodack, NY., to the late Lester W. and Marion G. Miller Germain, he attended local schools and was a 1956 graduate from Mount Everett.
David grew up working on the Germain family farm in Alford. Later he owned and operated Germain Construction until his retirement in 1998. After retirement he and his wife moved to Florida where he finally was able to do the job of his dreams, at the Richard Petty Driving Experience.
Mr. Germain was a communicant of the United Methodist Church. Over the years he served in Alford as Fire Chief, Road Superintendent, Tree Warden, a member of the Board of Health, and as a Selectman.
David enjoyed Nascar racing, going to the movies, gardening, his beloved pets and most of all spending time with his family. He had devoted recent years to the care of his wife, Martha.
Mr. Germain married Mrs. Martha Brock Germain on April 4, 1959. She pre-deceased him on December 10, 2018, just short of their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
David is survived by his children; Pamela G. Veazie (Glenn) of Pittsfield, David M. Germain (Roxanne) of Alford, and Merry Corbett (Christopher) of Clermont, FL., grandchildren; Gillian (Justin), Alex, Lauren (Gary), Hannah (Brendan), Marina (Dominic), Maxwell (Karine), and Montana (Megan), and great-grandchildren; Millie, Dominic, and Izabel.
There will be calling hours on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Roche Funeral Home. A private funeral and burial will be at the convenience of David's family. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019