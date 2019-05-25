|
David Herbert Orr passed away peacefully May 21, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. Born May 19, 1936 in North Adams, MA to Lt. Col. USAF, Herbert A. Orr and Ethel Kane Orr, David attended Drury High School in North Adams, MA. David was admitted to both United States Military Academy West Point and the first class of United States Air Force Academy, choosing West Point with a Congressional appointment by Sen. John F. Kennedy, MA. David joined his brother Herbert at Norwich University, Northfield, VT graduating in 1962. Upon graduating Norwich University David was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and served in the Armored Division in Germany. Returning home from service David set upon a career in financial services living in Manhattan, Los Angeles and Miami before retiring in Vero Beach Florida.
We will miss David's charming nature, and his enthusiasm for life. David always had a great story, a funny joke, or a word of encouragement for everyone he met. We will all miss David.
David is survived by his brothers William Orr of Branson West, MO and Herbert Orr of Greenwich, CT, 8 nieces and nephews, and 15 grand nieces and nephews.
Davids' ashes will be interned in the Orr Family Plot in North Adams, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 25, 2019