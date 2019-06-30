|
David Jacob Steindler passed away at home in Sheffield on June 27, 2019. He was born on Jan. 21, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, beloved son of Irene and Max Steindler. The family moved to New Rochelle, NY before he was one year old and he grew up there and graduated from New Rochelle High School. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1959, earning a Bachelors of Arts degree with Distinction in Mathematics.
David went to work in the family printing business in 1961. He met and married his wife, Judith, in 1962 and the couple lived and worked in New York City until 1976. He sold the printing business and moved to Sheffield to enjoy his love of antiques, opening Dovetail Antiques to sell antiques and repair antique clocks. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Rhoda Roth and his nephew Daniel Roth. He is survived by his sister Helene Becker of Virginia, his niece and nephew, Amy and Michael Tietz of New Rochelle, grandnephew, Benjamin Tietz of Brooklyn, and wife Judith of Sheffield.
After moving to Sheffield, David served the town in many capacities. He was on the town's Industrial Development Commission for 12 years, was head of the town's recycling for 23 years, and a member of Sheffield's Finance Committee for 17 years. He was a founding member of the Friends of the Bushnell-Sage Library in 1994, served as President for the first 9 years and Director and active participant up until the present.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 at the Sheffield Center Cemetery, Berkshire School Road. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of the Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield or the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 30, 2019