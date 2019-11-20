|
|
David John Depson, age 67, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving son and daughter.
He was born in Pittsfield on August 25, 1952, the son of the late Jack Depson and Caroline Murphy Depson, who predeceased him. Dave was a 1971 graduate of Pittsfield High School and began working in maintenance at a long-term care facility. He later became an employee of General Electric in addition to starting his own business as a painting contractor. Dave was last employed in maintenance at the Pittsfield Court House.
Dave enjoyed vacationing to Florida as well as family trips to Maine. He loved nature and spent a great amount of his time at the Pittsfield State Forest and Berry Pond. In addition, Dave had a love for fishing, going "over the mountain" to Lebanon Valley Speedway, and his frequent trips to get spring water and maple syrup.
Dave was passionate about sports, especially his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. He was very knowledgeable in his love for politics, music, and classic movies. Dave had a brilliant memory when it came to identifying family photos, lineages, and cooking recipes.
David will always be most remembered for his good humor, kindheartedness, and deep love that he shared with all of the people that were important in his life. He treated every person who was a part of his life with value and always had a way of seeing the best in people. His openhearted, friendly nature will eternally be missed and the genuine love he had for others will shine on and leave a lasting impact in those whose lives he touched.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Shannon Caporale (Chad) of Dalton; his son, Brandon Depson of Pittsfield; a brother, Michael Depson (Ann) of Pittsfield; a sister, Susan Saldo of Kissimmee FL; three grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ciara, and Carina. Dave also leaves behind three nieces, a nephew, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Notice: Calling Hours will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Services and Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for in care of the funeral home. To add the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019