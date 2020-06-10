David Kellar Bachli, 62, of Dalton, MA, passed away June 6, 2020 at his home with his siblings by his side. Born in Pittsfield on September 15, 1957, he was the son of David G. and Mary P. Morrison Bachli.



A 1975 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, he also attended UMASS where he majored in entomology and botany, and minored in anthropology.



David lived and worked in New Orleans for 26 years. He was a Park Ranger for the National Park Service, and was an Officer for the Plant Protection & Quarantine Dept., Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) for the US Department of Agriculture.



His job involved inspecting imports, cargo, and passengers entering the US for products that may pose a risk to US agriculture.



He also worked a detail in Washington, DC, and was a volunteer during the Yellowstone National Park fires, and survived Hurricane Katrina.



He enjoyed all things art, and owned the XO Art Gallery in New Orleans. Painting, music, hiking, traveling and cooking (and eating good food!) were all passions



He is survived by his sisters, Jean Bachli, Mary Bachli, Christina Miller and husband Art, Margaret Slater and husband Jim, and his brothers Tim Bachli and wife Pam and Thomas Bachli, all of Dalton. His Aunt Carol Morrison, Uncle David Morrison, nieces and nephews, Nicholas Miller and wife Nazlie, Kaitlyn Miller, Alyce Salois and husband Christopher, Samantha Slater, Rebecca Slater, Daniel Slater, Timothy Bachli, Casey Bachli, and Olivia Bachli; and his very special great-nieces, Sophia and Olivia Salois, as well as many, many cousins and friends here and in New Orleans, especially Karen.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held SATURDAY, June 13, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Those attending are asked to please bring your own face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.



A celebration of his life will be at a later date when it is safe for us to all come together.



