David K. Bachli
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Kellar Bachli, 62, of Dalton, MA, passed away June 6, 2020 at his home with his siblings by his side. Born in Pittsfield on September 15, 1957, he was the son of David G. and Mary P. Morrison Bachli.

A 1975 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, he also attended UMASS where he majored in entomology and botany, and minored in anthropology.

David lived and worked in New Orleans for 26 years. He was a Park Ranger for the National Park Service, and was an Officer for the Plant Protection & Quarantine Dept., Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) for the US Department of Agriculture.

His job involved inspecting imports, cargo, and passengers entering the US for products that may pose a risk to US agriculture.

He also worked a detail in Washington, DC, and was a volunteer during the Yellowstone National Park fires, and survived Hurricane Katrina.

He enjoyed all things art, and owned the XO Art Gallery in New Orleans. Painting, music, hiking, traveling and cooking (and eating good food!) were all passions

He is survived by his sisters, Jean Bachli, Mary Bachli, Christina Miller and husband Art, Margaret Slater and husband Jim, and his brothers Tim Bachli and wife Pam and Thomas Bachli, all of Dalton. His Aunt Carol Morrison, Uncle David Morrison, nieces and nephews, Nicholas Miller and wife Nazlie, Kaitlyn Miller, Alyce Salois and husband Christopher, Samantha Slater, Rebecca Slater, Daniel Slater, Timothy Bachli, Casey Bachli, and Olivia Bachli; and his very special great-nieces, Sophia and Olivia Salois, as well as many, many cousins and friends here and in New Orleans, especially Karen.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held SATURDAY, June 13, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Those attending are asked to please bring your own face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date when it is safe for us to all come together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved