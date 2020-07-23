David Karl White of Hancock, MA died peacefully July 17, 2020 at the Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Pittsfield, MA. Known to his friends as Karl, he spent the last years of his life battling Alzheimer's Disease while living at the Sweetbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (2019), and under the care of his loving wife Dawn, at their home in Hancock, MA, for several years prior to that.Born with his twin sister Doris Kristine to John R. and Winifred (Brundage) White of Pittsfield MA on July 9, 1941, Karl was one of seven children. He completed the 11th grade at Pittsfield High School, and then received his diploma (GED) in 1959, he enlisted in the U.S.A.F., where he served for 8 years (1960-1968). Upon completion of Basic Training, Airman White was assigned to the Morse Intercept Operator's School at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, and he later completed tours of duty at Trabzon AFB, Turkey; Westover AFB, MA; Hickum Field AFB, Hawaii, and Bittburg AFB Germany. A master mechanic, Karl worked for Pittsfield Bus Operations after the military.A loving husband and father, Karl raised three children with his first wife June Alcombright, and one child with his second wife Christine Nichols. Karl will be remembered by all for his love of week-long snowmobile trips in Quebec, and for many memorable bicycle journeys on the trails of New England with his wife Dawn. Karl enjoyed bowling, the outdoors, fishing, and gardening, and he was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and UCONN women's basketball fan.Karl was predeceased by his brothers Mark J. White, Duane R. White and John R. White Jr.; by his sister Winifred Roz and by his daughter Tamara A. White.Karl is remembered dearly by his wife Dawn (Snow) White of Hancock, MA, and her children Lindsay M. Wilson of VT; Dwight F. Wilson and his wife Danielle of NH; and Dr. Lane H. Wilson of CT. Also by his son Scott D. and wife Bonnie White of Canaan, NY; by his son David K. White of Becket MA; by his daughter Karissa L. White of Holyoke, MA; and by his twin sister Doris (Kristine) Tibbets of Georgia. Also by his brother Mark D. and wife Marie White of Becket MA; his twin brothers Ned N. White of FL and Guy B. White of HI. Karl leaves eight grandchildren, one great-grand-daughter, and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of Karl's life will be held at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to the Williamsburg Funeral Home. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St, Watertown, MA 02472