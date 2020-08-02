David Bruce Loveless, 94, passed away peacefully on July 24, in Taos, NM where he'd lived for the last 33 years.
The previous 32 years he lived in the Berkshires, coming to Stockbridge in 1955 to set up, direct, and teach in the groundbreaking Arts and Crafts Program at the Austen Riggs Center.
Besides teaching, he designed and built houses in five states, sculpted, built furniture, and wrote and illustrated children's stories. He became a naturalist in his native Warren, Ohio, graduated from California College of Arts and Crafts in 1952 and lived creatively and enthusiastically for almost a century.
For more, see riverafamilyfuneralhome.com