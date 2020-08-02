1/1
David Loveless
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bruce Loveless, 94, passed away peacefully on July 24, in Taos, NM where he'd lived for the last 33 years.

The previous 32 years he lived in the Berkshires, coming to Stockbridge in 1955 to set up, direct, and teach in the groundbreaking Arts and Crafts Program at the Austen Riggs Center.

Besides teaching, he designed and built houses in five states, sculpted, built furniture, and wrote and illustrated children's stories. He became a naturalist in his native Warren, Ohio, graduated from California College of Arts and Crafts in 1952 and lived creatively and enthusiastically for almost a century.

For more, see riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Family Mortuaries
818 Paseo del Pueblo Sur 5491 NDCBU
Taos, NM 87571
575-758-3841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved