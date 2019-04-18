|
|
David Lee Terry, Jr., 56, of 72 Narragansett Avenue, Lanesborough, passed away April 16, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, after a long illness.
He was born in Pittsfield on April 10, 1963 to Barbara Chaffee Terry and the late David L. Terry, Sr.
Mr. Terry was a 1981 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He married the former Lynn Wituszynski on August 6, 1988.
He worked as an oil burner tech for many years, having worked for O'Connell Oil. He had also worked for George Anderson Electric and for Dalton Ave Variety.
A communicant of St. Charles Church, Mr. Terry enjoyed golfing at Pontoosuc Country Club, bowling, and watching sports, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed going to Maine to the ocean for family vacations.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Terry of Lanesborough; son, Ryan Terry of Lanesborough; mother, Barbara Terry of Pittsfield; sister, Andrea L. Terry, her husband Jeff Coe and their daughters, Neve and Shea, all of Pittsfield; brothers, Cee Cee Terry, his wife Michele and their daughter, Casey of South Hadley, Shaun M. Terry of San Antonio, TX, and Keith E. Terry, his wife Sue and their children, Madison and Michael, all of Haverhill, MA; he also leaves his mother in law, Nancy Wituszynski of Lanesborough, many cousins and his beloved dog, Bella.
The family would like to thank the staff at Berkshire Medical Center, 5th Floor, 5S; Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility; and BMC Cancer Center and all of his physicians for caring for him as well as your kindness and compassion.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. David L. Terry, Jr., will be held, SATURDAY, April 20, 2019 at 11:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, April 19, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the or in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 18, 2019