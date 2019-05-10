|
David Michael Lewis, 56 of Middleborough, MA died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton, MA. He was born in North Adams, MA on May 17, 1962, a son to the late David Carl Lewis and Virginia (DeGrenier) Keating. He attended high school in Coconut Creek, FL and also attended Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield as well as a college in Broward County, FL.
David served with the United States Army earning the rank of Private. He loved his companion a Lab named Atticus. He was an avid Red Sox fan who also loved Cribbage, crossword puzzles, Keno, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Kristi Lewis and her daughter Elayna, his fiance, Kimberly White as well as a sister, Deborah Kendall and her husband, Carl and a brother, Thomas Chandler and his only nephew, Donald Harding.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of David Michael Lewis will be held at 6p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Flynn, Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home, 5 Elm Street, Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours will be held from 4p.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be payable to Deborah Kendall to cover funeral expense through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2019