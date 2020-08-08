1/1
David Montgomery Crawford
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Montgomery "Monty" Crawford passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 84 after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on December 21, 1935 to the late William F. and Ruth Louise Crawford. He was the older of two children and grew up in North Adams, MA.

He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1953 and from Holy Cross College in 1957. He joined his parent's sales company after graduation where met and married his wife Judith Carol Ransburgh. Together they raised 5 children while he taught elementary school and until he established his own sales business, "EMCEE Industries". They eventually retired to Carroll, Ohio where they enjoyed a peaceful life in the country.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louise and William Crawford and his wife of 58 years, Judy Ransburgh Crawford. He is survived by his loving sister; Valerie (John) Lowry of Westerville, OH, his daughters; Vicky (Ron) Lathem of Ogden, UT, Caroline (Steve) Forehand of Smithfield, VA, Sandy (Scott) Becker of Brookeville, MD, Joan (Brett) Rainier of Lancaster, OH and only son; William (Tracey) Crawford of Springfield, OH. He and Judy were blessed with 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many beautiful nieces and nephews.

They will be laid to rest together at Lithopolis Cemetery on September 5, 2020 in a small private service for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to: Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 in honor of David Crawford.

Arrangements were handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved