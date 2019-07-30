|
David Ordlin Moone, 70, of Dalton, MA, passed away July 20, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Ellsworth, Maine on October 12, 1948, to Bloomfield and Leila Carter Moone, he was a graduate of Ellsworth High School.
He married his wife, the former Paula Winslow on May 27, 2002.
Dave was a registered hunting and fishing guide in the state of Maine for many years. He taught CPR and First Aid for the Red Cross for many years, earning the Warren Sears Community Service Award in 1999.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved fly-fishing and tying his own flies. He also enjoyed woodworking, carving, and making jewelry for friends and family.
He worked for Austin's Furniture Company in Ellsworth, Maine and Dick Moon Sporting Goods in Pittsfield, retiring in 2006. He also ran his own fishing supply shop, Dave's Fly Shop, tying many of the flies he sold.
He leaves behind his wife Paula Winslow Moone of Dalton; three daughters, Angela Carney and her children Christopher and Nikole, of Ellsworth, ME; Lisa Richardson, her husband Eben and their children, Meaghan, Malorie, McKenzie, Marleigh and Marissa of Bar Harbor, ME; Denise McLaughlin, her other half, Rob Stevens and their children, Tyler, Hunter, Alena, Aurora and J.J. of Pittsfield, MA; son, Cale Bassett, his wife Cheryl and their children, Trinity, Ceri, and Micah of Pittsfield, MA; sister Marilyn Moon and her husband Floyd Dakin of Brooks, ME; a nephew Brian Littlefield, his wife Cindy and their children, Devin, Myles, and Madilyn of Stockton Springs, ME; as well as his very good friends, Rod Moon of Pittsfield and Ron and Marie Smith of Stockbridge, MI.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. David Moone will be held, WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Red Cross in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 30, 2019