David Richard Myers, 75, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 3, 2020 at his home. Born in Pittsfield on February 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Thomas and Eva Young Myers.
He was a 1963 graduate of Pittsfield High School, and then went on to Richardland Tech, where he received his associate's degree. Mr. Myers was a member of the Army Reserves.
Mr. Myers married the former Beverly W. Maslanka Scalise on June 12, 1981.
He was the owner and operator of his own carpentry business, and was a member of the Local 108 Carpentry Union. He loved his job.
David loved animals and rescuing them. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Beverly Myers; two daughters, Kati R. Bieg and husband David of Chicopee, MA, and Danielle R. Bishop and husband Jonathan of Dalton, MA; four grandchildren, Dylan Bieg, Natalie Bishop, Jacob Bishop and Jenna Bieg; as well as his step-son, Joseph A. Scalise III, of Pittsfield; two brothers, Thomas Myers and wife Patricia of Lanesborough and Edward Myers of Dalton.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Dalton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020